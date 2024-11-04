Extole Announces Integration With Q2's Digital Banking Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Financial Institutions can now offer Extole's dynamic refer-a-friend and engagement programs through Q2's Digital Platform

Extole, a Customer-Led Growth specializing in referral marketing, today announced an integration with Q2's Digital Banking Platform, via the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program. Q2 Holdings,

(NYSE: QTWO ) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for services. As part of the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program, financial institutions will be able to purchase the Extole platform and then offer their refer-a-friend and engagement programs

via the Q2 Digital Banking Platform to acquire new members, increase deposits, and improve member engagement through the online banking channel.

The Q2 Partner Accelerator Program, through the Q2 Innovation Studio, allows in-demand financial services companies who are leveraging the Q2 Software Development Kit (SDK) to pre-integrate their technology to the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. This enables financial institutions to work with these partners, purchase their solutions and rapidly deploy their standardized integrations to their customers.

"We are thrilled to integrate with the Q2 Digital Banking platform and to help financial institutions quickly drive member growth through personalized, automated referral and engagement programs," said Matt Roche, CEO at Extole. "By integrating Extole's advanced referral marketing capabilities with Q2's robust digital banking platform, we're enabling banks and credit unions to significantly reduce acquisition costs, drive new deposit growth, and engage their members more effectively. This integration reflects our commitment to providing innovative, scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of the financial industry."

To learn more about Extole and the Q2 Innovation Studio Partner Accelerator Program, please click here .

About Extole

Extole is the Customer-led Growth platform. With Extole, marketers fight skyrocketing paid media costs by turning their customers into a primary source for acquisition, awareness, and activation. With Extole's SaaS platform and expert services, marketers rapidly launch programs such as refer-a-friend, ambassador, and welcome programs, personalized to important behavioral segments. Customer-Led Growth drives revenue, lowers customer acquisition cost, and generates an important source of first-party data. Learn more at

Extole .

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institution and fintech customers to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit

Q2 .

