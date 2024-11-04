Immunoassay Market On Track To Achieve USD 54.85 Billion Value By 2032 With A 5.4% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Immunoassay Market

The escalating existence of detrimental illnesses worldwide is a prominent factor driving the immunoassay market.

- Polaris ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The immunoassay market forecast for 2032 is a specialized study of the with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.The immunoassay market is augmenting. The market is approximated to reach USD 54.85 billion by 2032. It was valued at USD 34.22 billion in 2023. It exhibited a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2032.What is Immunoassay?Immunoassays are speedy and precise tests that can be utilized on-site and, in the laboratory, to inspect particular molecules. They depend on the intrinsic potential of an antibody to secure the particular framework of a molecule. Antibodies are proteins created by animals as an answer to the seizure of a foreign molecule into the body.As antibodies are advanced to the particular three-dimensional framework of an antigen, they are excessively particular and will secure only to that framework. Once clarified from the blood, monoclonal or polyclonal antibodies are perfect assay reagents to locate and observe particular earmarked molecules with restricted intrusion from alternate material. Immunoassays assist in recognizing biomarkers connected with conditions permitting premature diagnostic and mediation, impacting the immunoassay market growth favorably.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sampleWho Makes Immunoassays?.Abbott.BD.Beckman Coulter.Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc..bioMérieux SA.F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.Quidel Corporation.Siemens Healthineers.Sysmex Corporation.Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.Some of the leading players in the immunoassay market. Prominent market contenders are funding massively in research and development to augment their offerings which will push the market in the course of the forecast period.Some of the latest developments in the market are:.In July 2023, Siemens Healthineers declared the instigation of Atellica CI Analyzer, succeeding in obtaining consent from the Food and Drug Administration..In March 2023, Quidel Corporation obtained consent from the US FDA to market Sofia 2 SARS Antigen+ FIA.What's Driving Market Forward?.Surge in Communicable Illnesses: The growing cases of communicable illnesses are pushing the market. Escalated occurrences of communicable illnesses demand more sizeable scrutiny and screening initiatives..Surge in the Biotechnology Industry: Biotechnology firms are massively entangled in the research and development of contemporary drugs, therapies, and diagnostic instruments. They are elemental in R&D procedures for inspecting and assessing biomarkers, estimating drug productivity, and inspecting disease procedures. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on immunoassay market sales..Technological Progressions: Technological inventions such as automated platforms and microfluidics sanction elevated output screening, permitting the concurrent analysis of several specimens.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricingWhich Region Leads Market Growth?.North America: North America accounted for the largest immunoassay market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to its progressive healthcare framework, elevated funding in research and development, and robust administrative ambiance..Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2024 to 2032. This can be attributed to augmenting healthcare frameworks, growing funding in medical technology, and the growing weight of detrimental and contaminating illnesses.How Is Market Segmentation Done?By Product Outlook:.Reagents & KitsoELISA Reagents & KitsoRapid Test Reagents & KitsoELISPOT Reagents & KitsoWestern Blot Reagents & KitsoOther Reagents & Kits.Analyzers/InstrumentsoOpen Ended SystemsoClosed Ended Systems.Software & ServicesBy Technology Outlook:.Radioimmunoassay (RIA).Enzyme Immunoassays (EIA)oChemiluminescence Immunoassays (CLIA)oFluorescence Immunoassays (FIA).Rapid Test.OthersBy Application Outlook:.Therapeutic Drug Monitoring.Oncology.Cardiology.Endocrinology.Infectious Disease Testing.Autoimmune Diseases.OthersBy End User Outlook:.Hospitals.Blood Banks.Clinical Laboratories.Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies.Academic Research Centers.OthersBy Region Outlook:.North America (US, Canada).Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia).Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia. South Korea).Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina).Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)Inquire more about this report before purchase:/inquire-before-buyingBrowse PMR's Immunoassay Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:The global immunoassay industry is expected to reach USD 54.85 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during 2024–2032.FAQs:How much is the immunoassay market worth?The market size was valued at USD 34.22 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 54.85 billion by 2032.What is the growth rate of the immunoassay market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.Which region held the largest share in the market?North America held the largest share of the global market in 2023.Which segment by product is expected to record a significant CAGR in the market during the forecast period?The software & services product segment is projected for significant growth in the global market during the forecast period.Browse More Research Reports:Enteric Empty Capsules Market:Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market:Prostaglandin Analogs Market:Surgical Suction Instruments Market:Digital PCR Market:About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

