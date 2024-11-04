Alliance Memory Introduces Six New 8Gb, 16Gb, And 32Gb CMOS DDR4 Sdrams

KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced that it has expanded its portfolio of CMOS DDR4 SDRAMs with six new 8Gb, 16Gb, and 32Gb devices in 78-ball FBGA and 96-ball FBGA packages. Providing the company's customers with higher-density options for a wide range of applications, the AS4C512M16D4B-62BCN, AS4C1G8D4B-62BCN, AS4C1G16D4A-62BCN, AS4C2G8D4A-62BCN, AS4C2G16D4-62BCN, and AS4C4G8D4-62BCN are built on a new process technology to deliver improved performance - with lower power consumption and higher speeds and transfer rates - at a lower cost.

To increase battery life in portable electronics such as smartphones and tablets, the DDR4 SDRAMs released today feature a low operating voltage of +1.2V (±0.06V). The devices are designed, qualified, and recommended for use in 5G and IoT designs; computing applications; surveillance, gaming, and networking storage systems; smart meters; human-machine interfaces (HMI), digital signal controllers, and PNDs; and more. Built on an 8n-prefetch architecture, the devices offer fast clock speeds of 1600MHz and transfer rates of 3200 MT/s.

The AS4C512M16D4B-62BCN, AS4C1G8D4B-62BCN, AS4C1G16D4A-62BCN, AS4C2G8D4A-62BCN, AS4C2G16D4-62BCN, and AS4C4G8D4-62BCN support sequential and interleave burst types with read or write burst lengths of BC4, BL8, and on the fly. An auto pre-charge function provides a self-timed row pre-charge initiated at the end of the burst sequence. Easy-to-use refresh functions include auto- or self-refresh.

With minimal die shrinks, the DDR4 SDRAMs provide reliable drop-in, pin-for-pin-compatible replacement for numerous similar solutions - eliminating the need for costly redesigns and part requalification. Offered in the commercial (0°C to +95°C) temperature range, the devices are ideal for the industrial, networking, telecommunications, gaming, and consumer markets.

Device Specification Table: