Latham Further Expands Emerging Companies & Growth Practice With Partner Hire In Bay Area

Zachary Fallon brings significant experience advising companies, investors, and participants in the and digital assets space on securities law compliance.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Zachary Fallon has rejoined the firm's Bay Area offices as a partner in the Emerging Companies & Growth Practice. Fallon represents companies, investors, and market participants navigating the intersection of federal securities laws and innovative technologies. His experience spans multiple sectors, with a focus on technology, fintech, crypto, and the digital assets space.

"Zach is an exceptionally knowledgeable lawyer in the digital assets and crypto space, and we are delighted to welcome him back to our Bay Area offices," said Tad Freese, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins' Bay Area offices. "Zach's significant experience advising on cutting-edge issues at the intersection of financial regulation and technology greatly aligns with our strategic priorities for growth in the Bay Area and across Latham's global platform."

Fallon rejoins Latham from Ketsal, where he served as a founding partner of the boutique legal and consulting firm. Prior to Ketsal, Fallon spent nine years at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Division of Corporate Finance and Office of the General Counsel. Among other responsibilities, Fallon served as a Special Advisor to the SEC's General Counsel and later as Senior Special Counsel to the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance. Prior to the SEC, Fallon was an associate at Latham from 2006-2009.

Fallon's practice also includes policy work on legislative and other initiatives, as well as securities laws defensive work for clients that are subject to SEC or state securities laws-related investigations. Additionally, he advises clients on general corporate issues and financings.

Benjamin Potter, Global Chair of Latham's Emerging Companies & Growth Practice, said: "Zach's substantial experience, gleaned from a combination of roles at the SEC and within private practice, make him a fantastic addition to our market-leading team. His comprehensive understanding of policy, legislative issues, and securities laws will help clients navigate the increasingly complex legal and regulatory framework surrounding the crypto and digital assets space."



Fallon is the latest partner to join Latham's deep bench and expanding Emerging Companies & Growth Practice. Partners Seth Gottlieb and Alex Kassai and Brian Patterson , Global Vice Chair of Latham's Emerging Companies & Growth Practice, joined the firm's Bay Area offices in the past two years.

"Latham has the full spectrum of capabilities across top-tier corporate, regulatory, and litigation practices, providing clients comprehensive legal support throughout their lifecycle," said Fallon. "I'm thrilled to return to the firm and collaborate with colleagues across the globe to help clients realize their strategic ambitions."

Fallon received his

JD from University of California, Berkeley, MA from Guildford School of Acting (now University of Surrey), and BFA from Trinity College, London.

