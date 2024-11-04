Ashghal Announces Temporary Road Closure On West Industrial Street
Date
11/4/2024 9:19:23 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced a temporary closure of southbound traffic on West Industrial Street from Street 15 to Street 33 without affecting northbound traffic.
The road closure will take place on Friday, November 8, 2024, from 12:00am to 10:00am in order to install signage.
During the closure, carried out in coordination with the General Traffic Department, please use Street 15 to Al Kassarat Street as an alternative route.
The Public Works Authority called on road users to exercise caution, adhere to speed limits, and follow temporary traffic signs and instructions to reach their destinations safely.
MENAFN04112024000063011010ID1108848751
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.