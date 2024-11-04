Ashghal Announces Temporary Road Closure On West Industrial Street

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced a temporary closure of southbound traffic on West Industrial Street from Street 15 to Street 33 without affecting northbound traffic.

The road closure will take place on Friday, November 8, 2024, from 12:00am to 10:00am in order to install signage.

During the closure, carried out in coordination with the General Traffic Department, please use Street 15 to Al Kassarat Street as an alternative route.

The Public Works Authority called on road users to exercise caution, adhere to speed limits, and follow temporary traffic signs and instructions to reach their destinations safely.