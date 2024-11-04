Indigenous Friendship Centres Call For Long-Term Funding To Address The Needs Of A Growing Urban Indigenous Population

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Friendship Centres (NAFC) is urging the to commit to long-term, sustainable funding for over 100 Friendship Centres (FCs) and Provincial/Territorial Associations (PTAs) across Canada.

“As of March 31, 2025, Friendship Centres fall off a funding cliff and there is currently no indication from the federal government that we will be renewed with enhancements. We serve and employ more Indigenous people than all other Indigenous organizations combined and we are the lifeline for many urban Indigenous communities,” said Jocelyn Formsma, Chief Executive Officer of the NAFC.“It is not fair or right that Friendship Centres should be forced to wait when demands for services continue to increase and we continue to answer the calls. We provide critical support in areas such as housing, education, mental health, and cultural connection. However, without long-term funding, it is impossible to meet the growing demand for services or to plan for the future.”

The Indigenous population in Canada is young, growing at nearly twice the rate of the non-Indigenous population, and increasingly urbanized. Currently, 60% of Indigenous people live in urban areas comprising of First Nations, Inuit, and Metis living off-reserve, outside their communities or Inuit Nunangat, a figure expected to surpass one million by 2036. Despite this growth, there remains a significant gap in the availability and accessibility of essential and culturally services tailored to address the unique challenges faced by urban Indigenous people.

Current funding through the Urban Programming for Indigenous Peoples (UPIP) program is set to expire in 2025 and the current amounts do not adequately address the rising costs or the unique needs of the urban Indigenous populations that each Friendship Centre serves. Without a renewal and increased funding, the Centres will be unable to continue providing the essential services that contribute to the wellbeing and empowerment of Indigenous peoples in urban areas and potentially puts hundreds of jobs held by Indigenous people at risk.

The NAFC is advocating for the re-establishment of long-term investment in Friendship Centres, with an initial annual funding of $62.2 million starting in 2026. This investment is crucial to addressing rising costs, including inflation and the growing demand for services. Additionally, the NAFC is requesting $10 million annually to help Friendship Centres prepare for and mitigate the impacts of climate change, which is expected to drive further displacement of Indigenous peoples.

The NAFC is launching a Program Renewal Campaign, aimed at raising awareness about the vital work of the Friendship Centre Movement. This campaign will feature stories and voices from within the Movement, highlighting the impact of the essential services we provide to urban Indigenous communities across Canada. The NAFC is calling on all supports to urge their Members of Parliament to prioritize long-term, sustainable funding for Friendship Centres, ensuring these vital hubs of culture, support, and community continue to thrive for future generations. More information and resources about the campaign can be found on the campaign webpage .

As the urban Indigenous population continues to rise, the need for culturally safe and accessible services becomes even more critical. Friendship Centres are the foundation of this support, offering a lifeline to Indigenous peoples who face unique challenges in urban environments. The NAFC calls on the federal government to invest in the future of these centres and, by doing so, invest in the future of Indigenous communities across Canada.

The NAFC represents over 100 local Friendship Centres and Provincial/Territorial Associations in every province and territory in Canada (except Prince Edward Island). Friendship Centres are urban Indigenous community hubs that provide a wide range of programs and services for First Nations, Inuit and Métis people living in urban, rural, and northern communities. Collectively, Friendship Centres are the largest and most comprehensive urban Indigenous service delivery network in Canada.