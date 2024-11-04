Rodolfo Ornelas Joins The Multicultural Play 'I Want A Country' In New York

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rodolfo Ornelas (Photo Credit: Bianca Victoria)

Rodolfo Ornelas (Photo Credit: Bianca Victoria)

Rodolfo Ornelas (Photo Credit: Bianca Victoria)

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mexican-born Rodolfo Ornelas has joined the cast of “I Want A Country” , the multi-cultural poignant play by Andreas Flourakis, one of Greece's most celebrated contemporary playwrights and translated by Eleni Drivas. The narrative is brought to life by a talented theatrical chorus, presenting personal and collective voices that resonate with authenticity and emotion.“I Want a Country” is an evocative exploration of the search for a place to call home. This powerful performance brings to life the real stories of individuals from diverse backgrounds, each on a unique journey driven by war, poverty, persecution, and the desire to find a safe and welcoming place to belong.The production goes beyond the script, incorporating devised elements where cast members will perform monologues inspired by their own life experiences, and original songs collaborating closely with the show's composer, the accomplished Greek American musician Peter Douskalis.The unique show experience is directed by Ioanna Katsarou, co-artistic director of Eclipses Group Theater NY, whose visionary approach ensures a deeply immersive and thought-provoking experience.Dorothea Gloria, one of the producers of the show, talks about working with Rodolfo,“Having Rodolfo as one of our lead actors has truly been a blessing. We encourage our performers to infuse their own life experiences into the script, and Rodolfo enriches our narrative with the depth of his Mexican heritage and lifestyle. He is a powerhouse when it comes to portraying emotional scenes, and his artistry elevates our show to new heights. We are excited for the New York audience to experience his incredible work.”Other cast members, who each hail from different countries, include Genevieve Daniels (Guyana), Thea Gloria (Philippines), Goran Scott (Croatia), Xrysi Syl (Greece) and Rebeca Wood (United Kingdom). Demetri Bonaros serves as Music Director with Willem Hinternhoff in the Lighting Design, Vasiliki Ioannu as Stage Manager, and Adam Martin as Assistant Director.The play“I Want a Country” received the Queens Community Arts Grant from Flushing Town Hall. Queens Community Arts Grant is supported by the New York State Council on the Arts, Statewide Community Regrants Program (formerly the Decentralization program) with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.Rodolfo Ornelas is a stage and screen actor whose work can be seen in the one-person show version of“Romeo and Juliet”, streaming on Teatrix, for which he earned an award for best monologue on a streaming platform, granted by the Mexican Association of Theater Journalists (APT). He recently played Lance in“The Altruists” by Nicky Silver (The Other Space, LA) and premiered the one-person/family friendly show“What's Up, Don Quixote?” at the Morgan-Wixson Theater in Santa Monica, California. A graduate of The American Academy of Dramatic Arts, Rodolfo received the prestigious Charles Jehlinger Award for acting. He also attended The National School of Theater Art (ENAT) in Mexico City. At age 15, he became a pupil of Mexican renowned actor Mario Iván Martínez (Alfonso Arau's Like Water For Chocolate, Guillermo del Toro's Cronos).“I Want A Country” will start its run at the Hellenic Cultural Center in New York City on November 9th, with performances taking place on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sundays at 7 pm.Tickets can be found HERE .

Liz Rodriguez

EMR Media

+1 310-435-3634

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.