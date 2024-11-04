Ternopil Region Produces More Than 157,000 T Of Sugar

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This season sugar refineries in the Ternopil region have already produced more than 157,000 tonnes of sugar.

The relevant statement was made by Director of the Department for Agro-Industrial Development at Ternopil Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Stakhiv in a commentary to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“In the Ternopil region, sugar refineries have processed more than 1.1 million tonnes of sugar beets and produced over 157,000 tonnes of sugar,” Stakhiv told.

In his words, the sugar refining season is expected to last in the Ternopil region approximately until January. Sugar plants process the sugar beets produced in the Ternopil region and neighboring regions.

Overall, the Ternopil region is planning to make about 240,000 tonnes of sugar.

A reminder that, in the marketing year 2023/2024, Ukraine exported 691.8 thousand tonnes of sugar, and 77% of shipments went towards the European Union.