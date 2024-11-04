Kuwait Always Seeks To Innovate, Adopt Latest Technologies - Oil Min. Undersec.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Mithen

ABU DHABI, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti of Oil Dr. Nimer Fahad said on Monday that Kuwait is pioneering in oil production and constantly seeks to innovate and adopt latest technologies with the Gulf countries.

This came in a statement by Sheikh Dr. Nimer Al-Sabah to KUNA, after the opening of the ADIPEC 2024 and Conference, held under the patronage of UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed, with the participation of more than 160 countries, Kuwait being one of them.

Participation in this event comes under "the urgent need to exchange experiences and modern technologies, which contributes to enhancing productivity and efficiency in this sector," he stated.

ADIPEC's excellence "highlights the role of the UAE and the Gulf countries as the major international players in the oil sector," constituting an opportunity to develop strategic partnerships between companies from around the world," he added.

He expressed his aspiration to take advantage of this event "to strengthen Kuwait's position in the oil market and enhance cooperation between Gulf countries."

He stressed the importance of transitioning towards clean and sustainable energy, especially as the world is witnessing a major transformation towards renewable energy, "so we as oil-producing countries must be at the forefront of these transformations."

He pointed out the important need to promote innovation and technology in the oil and gas industries, "the development of modern technologies enhances our ability to face environmental and economic challenges."

"Kuwait's participation in ADIPEC is an important step towards strengthening our position as a regional hub for energy innovation, and we look forward to exchanging visions and ideas with the other participants," said the Undersecretary. (pickup previous)

skm









MENAFN04112024000071011013ID1108848565