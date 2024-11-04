Age Concern Hampshire's Quiz And Curry Evening Achieves Fundraising Success

(MENAFN- Pressat) Age Concern Hampshire's Quiz and Curry Night proved to be a huge success, reflecting the generosity, community spirit, and shared commitment to supporting older people. The fundraising event, held on Friday, 25th October at Lockswood Care and Wellbeing Centre in Locks Heath, brought together staff, volunteers, and members of the wider community for an evening filled with fun, laughter, and goodwill.



Local residents gathered for a delightful night of music, activities, and delicious food. The event featured a lively performance by the Soberton Strummers Ukulele Club, alongside an engaging quiz and raffle, which kept the guests entertained. A highlight of the evening was the homemade curry, prepared by the centre's own chef, Stuart, which was thoroughly enjoyed by all.

Sarah Jacobs, Marketing Manager at Age Concern Hampshire, expressed her gratitude, saying:“We'd like to extend a big thank you to everyone who supported our fundraising event. Your contributions helped make the evening a wonderful success. The funds raised will allow us to make a significant and positive difference to the lives of older people in the local community.”

Held in Locks Heath, the event received outstanding support from both local residents and the wider community. Generous donations, ticket sales, and volunteer efforts combined to make a meaningful impact, with over £650 raised in essential funds. ACH were grateful for the support of 'in kind' donations of food and beverages from local businesses as well individuals supporting with donations of prizes. The evening highlighted the power of coming together to uplift and support local communities.

Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at our Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Help at Home, Information via our Information Hub, Foot care clinics, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services, and a variety of other activities.

For more information, visit:

Age Concern Hampshire

Centre Way

Locks Heath

Southampton

SO31 6DX

Tel: 01962 868545