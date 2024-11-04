Volpara, A Lunit Company, Secures U.S. Defense Health Agency Contract To Modernize Mammography Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Volpara's Patient HubTM will deliver advanced mammography reporting and risk assessment to enhance breast cancer screening across military facilities

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpara Health, a Lunit company and a global leader in software for the early detection of cancer, today announced a significant contract with the U.S. Defense Health Agency (DHA) valued at $7.3 million over five years. The contract will see Volpara's Patient HubTM, an advanced mammography reporting, cancer risk assessment and patient tracking system, deployed across DHA's military health system. The goal is to modernize breast cancer screening and patient management for military personnel and their families.

The DHA is part of the U.S. Department of Defense and is responsible for healthcare services for approximately 9.6 million active-duty military members, retirees, and their families across the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines.

Delivering Modern Breast Cancer Screening

Volpara's Patient Hub integrates critical aspects of breast health management, including scheduling data collection, risk assessment and mammogram tracking. These features ensure that healthcare providers can deliver personalized, timely care through automated follow-ups, reminders, and patient communications. Patient Hub reduces administrative burdens, streamlines workflow and facilitates adherence to breast health guidelines-all vital to improving early detection and breast cancer outcomes.

"Working with the Defense Health Agency is a tremendous opportunity to improve healthcare for those who serve our nation," said Teri Thomas, CEO of Volpara and CBO of Lunit. "Achieving certification to meet the Department of Defense's rigorous security standards demonstrates our commitment to patient care and data security. We look forward to providing state-of-the-art solutions that make a difference in breast health outcomes."

This contract marks a significant milestone for Volpara and its ongoing mission to advance breast health through cutting-edge technology. Previous generations of the company's mammography reporting software have been in use by the Department of Defense since 1990.

About Volpara Health

Volpara Health is on a mission to save families from cancer with AI-powered software that helps healthcare providers better understand cancer risk, guide personalized care decisions, and recommend additional imaging and interventions. Used in over 2,000 facilities by more than 5,600 technologists worldwide. Volpara's software impacts nearly 17M patients, supports over 3M annual cancer risk assessments, and integrates seamlessly with electronic health records and imaging systems. Volpara helps radiologists quantify dense breast tissue with precision and technologists produce mammograms with optimal positioning, compression, and dose. Volpara software also streamlines operations to ease compliance and accreditation. Volpara, a Lunit company, is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand, and has an office in Seattle. Volpara is the trusted partner of leading healthcare institutions globally. For more information, visit .

