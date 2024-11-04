Black Phoenix Group Announces Acquisition Of PACCAR Winch From PACCAR Inc.
The Black Phoenix Group LLC ("BPG"), a private investment firm focused on American businesses, announced the Acquisition of PACCAR Winch (or the "Company") from PACCAR Inc. The transaction was finalized on November 1, 2024. The financial terms of the acquisition are undisclosed.
Mark Pickett, Partner, The Black Phoenix Group
PACCAR Winch is a leading manufacturer of industrial winches, hoists and drive systems. The Company designs and manufactures a wide variety of engineered solutions under the BRADEN, CARCO and Gearmatic brand names. PACCAR Winch will continue to operate under its current management team. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for BPG as it continues expanding its industrial portfolio.
Bryce Fisher and Mark Pickett, partners at The Black Phoenix Group said "We are thrilled to welcome PACCAR Winch into The Black Phoenix Group family. The Company's strong market position and commitment to quality aligns perfectly with our investment strategy to acquire leading American businesses led by excellent management teams."
Mike Rogers, CEO of PACCAR Winch, commented, "We are excited to join forces with Black Phoenix Group. Their support will enable us to continue our tradition of excellence in manufacturing while pursuing new growth opportunities. We look forward to leveraging their expertise to enhance our capabilities and expand our market reach."
For media inquiries, please contact:
Mark Pickett
Partner
The Black Phoenix Group
312-493-3000
[email protected]
