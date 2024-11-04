du unveils lead acid battery recycling initiative in UAE

(MENAFN- mslgroup) du, the leading and digital services provider, today announced a new initiative to recycle all spent lead acid batteries from its operations in partnership with Dubatt Battery Recycling. du is taking the lead in the UAE telecom sector in adopting measures that actively reduce its environmental footprint, help achieve net zero targets and incorporate principles of the circular economy by repurposing valuable resources. The proactive engagement in battery recycling aligns with du's commitment to ecological sustainability and resource efficiency, setting a precedent for responsible resource management in the telecommunications industry.

Adel Al Rais, Head of Corporate Communication at du, said: "Our ongoing sustainability strategy is not a standalone effort but a key element in our wider commitment to achieving net zero targets, enhancing our leadership and responsibility in sustainability practices within the telecommunications sector. du is proud to lead by example, integrating battery recycling as a core aspect of our sustainability agenda, and continuously striving to push the frontiers of sustainable business practices."

du's wide-ranging sustainability strategy encompasses significant energy efficiency initiatives. These initiatives include the deployment of solar panels on towers, implementing free-cooling systems, engaging in sustainable procurement practices, and rigorous waste management. Alongside installing 3M sunscreens and motion sensors, and adopting energy-efficient technologies, du continues to highlight its commitment to environmental stewardship.

Shamsudheen Binmohideen, Chairman at Dubatt Battery Recycling said: "Our advanced recycling technologies are setting a new industry standard for sustainability and corporate responsibility. We are not only addressing the pressing need for responsible recycling but also contributing to the circular economy, showcasing how innovation and environmental conservation can go hand in hand."

du’s lead acid battery recycling initiative is a key contributor to its sustainability objectives, focusing on pollution reduction, resource conservation, and the minimisation of hazardous waste. The process supports technological advancement in green practices and aligns with environmental conservation goals by recovering valuable materials such as lead and sulfuric acid. It fosters local economic growth in the green industry, innovation in recycling methods and fortifies the sustainable business ecosystem within the UAE.





