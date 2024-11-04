H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality on the occasion of Emirati Flag Day 2024

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 03, 2024:

“The flag of the United Arab Emirates will continue to fly high, a symbol of our union and belonging to this generous homeland, which continues its path of prosperity and growth under the wise leadership and the unwavering determination of its people.

Today, we embody the highest feelings of pride and honor in our national identity as we celebrate the symbolism of the nation’s flag, which has become a beacon for generations and a source of inspiration for all of us to continue achieving exceptional accomplishments in all fields for the advancement, progress, and prosperity of our nation.

The UAE flag is a vibrant fabric of history and hope, a banner that stands tall in the sky of the homeland, witnessing its glories and serving as a compass that guides the way to continue our journey of leadership and development. Here at Dubai Municipality, we will always uphold our commitment, standing as loyal soldiers to our wise leadership in its pursuit of human development and the well-being and happiness of the nation’s citizens.”





