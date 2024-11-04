Annual trade exchange between Iran, Kurdistan Region to hit USD6.0 billion

(MENAFN) The head of the Kurdistan Regional Union of Importers and Exporters has announced that the annual trade exchange between Iran and the Kurdistan Region is projected to reach USD6.0 billion. Mostafa Abdulrahman Abdullah made this statement during a conference focused on joint business and investment opportunities between Iran and the Kurdistan region, held in Ahvaz, a city in southwestern Iran. He emphasized the importance of enhancing communication and establishing more memorandums of understanding to achieve this ambitious trade goal.



Abdullah highlighted the long-standing relationship between the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and Iran, noting that there are 12 official and semi-official border crossings facilitating commercial and economic exchanges between the two regions. This robust network of borders underlines the significance of bilateral trade and cooperation.



The conference aimed to foster collaboration and explore investment opportunities, reinforcing the commitment of both sides to strengthen their economic ties. By focusing on mutual interests and strategic partnerships, officials aim to create a more favorable environment for trade and investment.



With the potential for increased trade volume, both Iran and the Kurdistan Region stand to benefit economically, as this enhanced exchange could lead to greater access to markets and resources for businesses in both areas.

