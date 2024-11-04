Afghan Police Arrest Two, Seize 29 Kg Illicit Drugs
(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Nov 4 (IANS) Police have arrested two alleged drug smugglers and discovered 29 kg of illicit drugs from their possession in Afghanistan's Kapisa province, provincial police spokesperson Abdul Fatah Faiz said on Monday.
Acting on a tip-off, the personnel of counter-narcotics police raided a house in Hesa Duwum Kohistan district on Sunday and discovered 1 kg of opium poppy and 28 kg of hashish, the official said, adding two persons have been taken into custody for illegally keeping and attempting to smuggle the contraband outside the province, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Afghan caretaker government has vowed to fight illicit drugs and the drug business as long as the once-poppy-growing nation gets rid of the drug menace.
