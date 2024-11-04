Iran’s TCCIMA highlights role of AI in advancing agricultural sectors

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the and Process Industries Committee of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) convened a meeting that highlighted the significant role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in advancing various agricultural sectors. The session included participation from representatives of the Agricultural Ministry, who engaged in discussions regarding the future implications of AI for agriculture in Iran. This initiative aims to integrate innovative technologies into the agricultural landscape to enhance productivity and efficiency.



During the meeting, members emphasized the importance of forming a specialized working group that would collaborate with the TCCIMA's Transformation, Innovation, and Productivity Committee. The goal of this working group would be to explore and harness the capabilities and opportunities provided by AI to optimize the agricultural industry within Iran. Such collaboration seeks to ensure that the agricultural sector keeps pace with technological advancements that can lead to sustainable growth and improved outputs.



The representatives from the private sector pointed to the rapid development of modern technologies, advocating for the incorporation of AI across various industries. They stressed the critical necessity of developing agricultural intelligence systems to bolster productivity in farming practices. By adopting AI technologies, the sector can achieve better resource management, enhance crop yields, and improve overall agricultural practices.



The discussions reflected a collective acknowledgment of the transformative potential that AI holds for Iran's agriculture. As the industry faces challenges such as resource constraints and changing climatic conditions, integrating artificial intelligence can provide innovative solutions, ensuring the sector remains competitive and sustainable in the face of global agricultural trends.

