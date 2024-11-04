Chinese astronauts come back to Earth with 34.6 kg of space samples

(MENAFN) Three Chinese astronauts recently returned to Earth, bringing with them 34.6 kilograms (76 pounds) of space samples, as reported by state on Monday. The arrival of these samples in Beijing marks the seventh batch of scientific experimental samples collected from China's Tiangong space station, showcasing the ongoing research efforts in space science. This latest batch includes 28 experiments focused on various aspects of space life sciences and material sciences, contributing to a better understanding of how different materials and biological systems behave in a microgravity environment.



The astronauts, Ye Guangfu, Li Cong, and Li Guangsu, successfully landed the Shenzhou-18 spacecraft at approximately 1:24 am local time (1724 GMT Sunday) at the Dongfeng landing site in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Their mission lasted 192 days, having commenced on April 25, during which they conducted extensive research and experiments. Following their return, the astronauts will undergo a mandatory quarantine period and comprehensive medical examinations, a process that may take several months before they can interact with the media and the public.



During their time aboard the Tiangong space station, the crew not only managed the station's operations but also handed over responsibilities to the Shenzhou-19 crew, which was launched on October 30. Their mission included conducting two spacewalks and utilizing scientific experiment cabinets and extravehicular payloads to carry out numerous experiments in fields such as basic physics in microgravity, space material science, space life science, space medicine, and technology.



Notably, their first spacewalk in May set a new record for the longest single spacewalk by Chinese astronauts. Additionally, they successfully replaced a burner for the gas experiment in the combustion experiment cabinet and conducted tests on samples in the fluid physics experiment cabinet, all as part of their meticulously planned objectives for the mission. This successful mission continues to underline China's advancements in space exploration and research.

