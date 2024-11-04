Lidar Drone Market Expected To Reach USD 994.5 Million By 2033, Driven By Increased Adoption And Regulatory Support -Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) It is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.53% from 2023 to 2033 Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiDAR drone is projected to grow from USD 167 million in 2023 to USD 994.5 million by 2033; it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.53% from 2023 to 2033. The growth of the LiDAR drone market is being driven by several factors, including the increasing adoption of LiDAR-equipped drones in industries like mining, corridor mapping, and precision agriculture, as well as the relaxation of regulations surrounding commercial drone use. Additionally, government initiatives supporting the use of LiDAR drones for large-scale surveys and the development of 4D LiDAR sensors are expected to create significant growth opportunities during the forecast period. However, the high purchasing and operational costs of LiDAR drones, along with safety concerns, present challenges to the overall growth of the LiDAR drone industry.

Country Specific Insights CAGR (2023-2033) United States 18.23% United Kingdom 19.70% China 21.45% Japan 19.34% South Korea 20.40%

Regulatory Barriers and Drone Usage Restrictions Across Various Countries

The adoption of LiDAR drones is growing globally, thanks to their ability to capture precise data for a wide range of applications. However, many countries impose strict regulations on drone usage, which can slow market expansion. While some regions have relaxed drone laws, others maintain strict policies requiring operators to obtain multiple government approvals before flight. Additionally, drone operators often face high registration costs and must seek specific permissions for each mission. Countries like Algeria, Barbados, Cuba, Iran, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, and Sri Lanka have imposed significant restrictions or outright bans on drone operations, which limits the growth of the LiDAR drone market.

COVID-19 Pandemic: A Temporary Setback for LiDAR Drone Adoption

The COVID-19 pandemic created significant disruptions across industries worldwide, affecting supply chains and delaying production schedules. LiDAR drone manufacturers and users were not immune to these impacts. With global lockdowns, many government projects involving drones such as corridor mapping, surveillance, and precision agriculture were put on hold or delayed, leading to a reduction in market activity during 2020 and 2021. As a result, scheduled drone operations were halted, and procurement and service contracts were postponed or cancelled, leading to temporary negative growth in the market.

Advancements in Next-Generation UAV LiDAR Sensors to Drive Market Growth

In recent years, the growing adoption of drones across various applications has led to a surge in demand for LiDAR technology. By integrating advanced mapping technologies, along with navigation and positioning systems, UAV-based LiDAR products offer several operational benefits. The development of dynamic sensor technologies, including collision avoidance and warning systems, enhances the versatility and appeal of these products. UAV LiDAR systems now feature optical altimeter technology that allows precise measurement and computation, tailored to different investigative needs. Lightweight components and sophisticated photogrammetric software enable efficient image processing, delivering better data for government and corporate decisions. These drones can generate high-resolution 3D images and process objects with exceptional accuracy, particularly in applications where overhead imaging is required. With laser scanners based on micro-electromechanical mirrors producing dense point clouds, the increasing demand for such capabilities is expected to drive significant market growth in the coming years.

Emergence of 4D LiDAR Sensors

4D LiDAR sensors are an advancement over 3D systems, incorporating cameras to expand their applications. These sensors can be used in various scenarios, including damage assessments, mission planning, and environmental management. By integrating video feeds with LiDAR technology, these systems can capture multi-megapixel images at 30 frames per second, providing accurate depth and spatial data for each pixel. This enables real-time data processing with enhanced precision, delivering highly accurate information on object locations and movements in relation to their surroundings. The rise of 4D LiDAR sensors is expected to open new opportunities for the LiDAR drone market.

High Costs Limiting Widespread Adoption of LiDAR Drones

Despite the advancements in LiDAR technology, the high purchase and operational costs of LiDAR drones pose a challenge to their broader adoption. These systems rely on multiple high-powered components, including LiDAR sensors, UAV cameras, GPS, GNSS, IMUs, and large batteries, which can drive the total cost of these drones to between USD 50,000 and USD 300,000. The heavy payloads necessary to support these components also increase the overall operational expenses, limiting their accessibility to industries with larger budgets.

LiDAR Lasers to Lead the Market by Component

LiDAR lasers are critical components in UAV-based LiDAR systems, playing a key role in environmental scanning and data acquisition. These lasers measure the time taken for reflected signals to return to the detectors, enabling the calculation of distances ranging from meters to kilometres. By gathering information through time-of-flight (ToF) reflection, LiDAR laser systems produce detailed 3D images of surrounding environments, making them indispensable for various surveying applications.

Bathymetric LiDAR to Experience Significant Growth

Bathymetric LiDAR is projected to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) due to its superior accuracy in underwater surveying applications. Unlike sonar, bathymetric LiDAR systems use two lasers one for measuring water depth (via green light) and another for determining the altitude above water (via red light). This dual-laser approach enables precise calculations of water depths, making it an optimal solution for oceanographic studies, coastal mapping, and underwater terrain analysis.

Short-Range LiDAR Drones to Capture the Largest Market Share

The demand for short-range LiDAR drones is increasing globally due to their lightweight design, detailed data acquisition capabilities, and ease of use. These drones, operating within a range of less than 200 meters, are particularly popular for small-scale surveys as they don't require extensive permissions for operation. Their lightweight design enhances manoeuvrability and extends battery life, making them highly suitable for precision tasks that require high accuracy over shorter distances.

APAC LiDAR Drone Market Set for Significant Growth

The LiDAR drone market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This rapid growth is driven by the increasing demand for LiDAR drones in various sectors, including surveying, mapping, and infrastructural development projects. LiDAR drones are also being adopted for forest management and mining activities across the region.

Several factors contribute to this growth, including favourable government policies, which provide moderate regulations on LiDAR drone usage, making it easier for industries to adopt this technology. Additionally, the availability of low-cost LiDAR drones and the presence of local manufacturers and players in the region further support the market's expansion. The combination of these factors positions APAC as a significant player in the global LiDAR drone market throughout the forecast period.

Market Segments:

LiDAR Drone Market, LiDAR Type:



Topographic Bathymetric

LiDAR Drone Market, by Drone Type:



Rotary-wing LiDAR Drones Fixed-wing LiDAR Drones

LiDAR Drone Market, by Component:



LiDAR Lasers

Navigation and positioning systems

UAV cameras Others

LiDAR Drone Market, by Drone Range:



Short-range LiDAR Drones

Medium-range LiDAR Drones Long-range LiDAR Drones

LiDAR Drone Market, by Application:



Corridor mapping

Archaeology

Construction

Environment

Entertainment

Precision Agriculture Others

Segmental Share in CAGR (%) for the year 2023:

LiDAR Drone Market, by region:



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy

Rest of Europe

APAC



China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia

Rest of APAC

RoW



Middle East & Africa South America

Recent Developments in the LiDAR Drones Market



February 2021 : Phoenix LiDAR Systems partnered with NORDIC UNMANNED (Norway), Europe's only listed drone operator, to offer industry-leading LiDAR, UAVs, UAS, photogrammetry, and 3D measurement products.

June 2021 : Velodyne introduced the Velabit LiDAR sensor for safety-critical applications, including infrastructure, automotive, industrial settings, UAV mapping, and sidewalks.

May 2022 : YellowScan expanded its footprint in the Asia Pacific region by adding Dat Hop Co. Ltd. , a Vietnam-based supplier of geospatial and hydrographic survey solutions, to its YellowScan Global Partners Network . June 2022 : Phoenix LiDAR Systems unveiled the HydroRANGER , a dual-purpose LiDAR system that provides both topographic and bathymetric measurements for comprehensive shoreline system mapping.

Finally, the LIDAR Drone Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principal locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. LIDAR Drone Market industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

