Mig-29 Fighter Jet Crashes Near Agra, Court Of Inquiry To Be Ordered
Date
11/4/2024 7:00:33 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A MiG-29 fighter jet crashed near Agra in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Defence officials said the plane had taken off from Adampur in Punjab and was en route to Agra for an exercise when the incident happened.
“The pilot has ejected from the plane...A Court of Inquiry will be ordered,” the official was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.
A video of the incident emerged.
More details awaited.
