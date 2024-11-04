Sonali Bendre Reveals Late Designer Rohit Bal Co-Starred With Her In A Film

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Sonali Bendre, who was recently seen in the second season of the streaming show 'The Broken News', has revealed that the late designer Rohit Bal co-starred with her in one of the movies.

The actress recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Monday, and shared a screenshot from the in which Rohit stars along with her.

She wrote on the picture,“Gudda, known to everyone as a fantastic designer, but to me, he was also a co-actor in our film Love You Humesha. He was a natural in front of the camera, and his was always fantastic”.

She further mentioned,“Though the movie never saw the light of day, it gave me beautiful memories and relationships that have lasted a lifetime- connections I still cherish today. @artisurendranath @kailashsurendranath. Today, on his chautha, may his soul rest in peace”.

Earlier, this year, Sonali's film 'Sarfarosh' clocked 25 years of its release. The film is a taut action-thriller and also stars Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in the lead role of a cop.

Talking about her fondest memories of the film, the actress had shared that there were times when she felt like they were shooting a documentary as the narrative style of the film was very different from the films of that era.

The actress had said it was her character in the film that made her believe that it was an all out commercial film. She told IANS at the time,“'Sarfarosh' is a very special film, more so because of the director John Matthew Matthan”.

“I and John had worked extensively in ad films. There were times when we felt like, 'Are we making a documentary or what?' But, it was the music and the dynamics between my and Aamir Khan's characters in the film that cemented our belief that we are making a commercial Bollywood film”, she added.