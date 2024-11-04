Neurotechnology Unveils Enhanced Ncheck Multi-Biometric Attendance Management Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Irmantas Naujikas, Director for NeurotechnologyVILNIUS, LITHUANIA, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Neurotechnology , a provider of deep-learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification technologies, today released its updated NCheck solution. Designed for organizations seeking a secure, all-in-one employee and visitor attendance management solution, the latest NCheck offers numerous improvements and new features to streamline attendance monitoring operations and improve security.NCheck leverages Neurotechnology's proprietary facial, fingerprint and iris recognition technology to provide a precise and efficient solution for tracking employee check-ins and check-outs, whether on-site or remotely. It also recognizes visitors, confirms appointments and manages access control – including opening gates – ensuring highly accurate attendance tracking and secure access management. The software is suited for mobile, tablet, desktop and biometric devices supporting Android, iOS, Windows and Linux operating systems."The new version of NCheck gives end users even more options to benefit from biometric recognition technology," said Irmantas Naujikas, Director for Neurotechnology. "The new features, pricing model and versatility make this a practical and highly useful tool for organizations of any size."New features expand system capabilitiesIn the latest version of NCheck, employee attendance and visitor management are now integrated into a single, comprehensive system. This integration streamlines the process of monitoring both staff and guests. In addition to biometric identification, the system also supports barcode, RFID and QR code technology to register attendance for employees or visitors.The latest system is also suitable for access control and can automatically open gates upon successful identification of an individual. These enhancements expand the solution's applications, making it suitable for simplifying security checks in a variety of environments.In the new NCheck version Neurotechnology has also added automated license plate recognition (ALPR) along with support for security cameras. This functionality enables the NCheck system to receive video feeds from surveillance cameras, identify license plates, open gates for authorized vehicles, and record entry data.Neurotechnology has also made further improvements to NCheck's user-friendly interface, simplifying navigation and making it even easier to manage attendance and access control features more efficiently.Enhanced recognition capabilities include the ability to recognize individuals wearing medical masks and safety helmets, ensuring access in environments where these protective items are required. This makes the solution suitable for a wide range of industries, from healthcare to construction.Flexible solution for diverse applicationsNCheck is available in both cloud and on-premises deployment options. It also offers an API for integration with payroll and human resource management systems, allowing it to be adapted to various use case scenarios. With new per-user and feature-based pricing, NCheck provides a flexible solution to meet the diverse needs and scale of different businesses. To start a free one-month trial and learn more, please visit .About NeurotechnologyNeurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, computer vision and artificial intelligence. The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national-scale projects for national ID, passports, elections, and border control, including India's Aadhaar program, general elections in Ghana and Liberia, voter deduplication for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of nearly two billion people.

