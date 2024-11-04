Kuwait Moi Exposes False Drug Possession Charges, Arrests 9 People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Interior announced on Monday that the criminal security sector, represented by the General Administration for Drug Control, has uncovered details of a fabricated drug possession charge against a resident, initially arrested by security patrols.

A conspiracy orchestrated by several individuals, including the resident's ex-wife, an officer, and two military personnel from the Ministry of Interior, led to the false charges.

In a press release, the Ministry stated that investigations by anti-narcotics officers revealed the drugs found in the resident's vehicle had been planted covertly, without his knowledge, with the assistance of an officer and two patrol officers.

When the resident was detained, he was taken to the General Directorate for Drug Control, where an altered arrest report was filed to support the false accusations, and the investigations ultimately led to the arrest of all nine individuals involved.

Each suspect confessed to their role in the crime and has been referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action and completion of the investigation.

The MoI affirmed that no one was above the law, stressing that the primary duty of law enforcement was to uphold justice and ensure that people's rights were protected and respected.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to pursuing justice and bringing all suspects to account in every case. (end)

