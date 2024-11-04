Solar Farms vs. Power Distributors: Brazil's Energy Market Clash

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's sector is embroiled in a heated debate over distributed generation (DG), a valued at R$140 billion ($24.6 billion). The conflict pits power distributors against solar energy companies, with accusations of unfair practices reaching the National Congress.



A new bill, PL 671/2024, aims to prohibit power distributors from engaging in micro and mini distributed generation (MMGD). The legislation, backed by solar energy companies, underwent a turbulent hearing in the Chamber of Deputies' Mines and Energy Committee.



Power distributors face accusations of unfair competition and obstructing connection requests from other companies, citing system overload. Some claims suggest distributors use affiliated companies to offer connections to previously rejected businesses.



The rapid growth of DG, particularly in solar energy , has disrupted the market. This year alone saw a 35% increase in DG capacity. Generous subsidies for renewable sources have fueled this expansion, straining the power grid's capacity.







Solar farms have emerged as a lucrative business model within the DG sector. These installations, with a maximum capacity of 5 MW, can power up to 3,000 homes. Investors sell energy to consumers via apps, offering average savings of 15% on electricity bills.



The Brazilian Association of Electricity Distributors (Abradee estimates solar farms' return on investment at 35% annually. This high profitability has attracted power distributors to enter the market through affiliated companies.



Minas Gerais state has become a hotspot for solar farm installations due to low land prices and tax incentives. The local power distributor, Cemig, reportedly rejected 80% of connection requests, citing system overload. Cemig denies any wrongdoing.

The Brazilian Photovoltaic Solar Energy Association (Absolar) reports that connection requests worth R$10 billion ($1.75 billion) were denied in Minas Gerais during the first half of the year. Critics argue that distributors use technical issues as an excuse to reject these requests.



Abradee's president, Marcos Madureira, defends the distributors' actions. He claims the proposed bill violates economic freedom laws and states that Aneel found no evidence of irregularities in Cemig's operations.



This controversy highlights the need for a balanced approach to renewable energy development. It raises questions about the role of subsidies and the importance of fair competition in the energy sector.

