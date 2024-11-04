Japan Government To Issue New Bonds To Aid Chip Industry Media
Date
11/4/2024 4:40:26 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Xinhua
Tokyo: The Japanese government plans to issue new bonds backed by securities it holds, including shares in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., to raise funds for supporting its Semiconductor industry, local media reported Saturday.
The initiative, aimed at strengthening Japan's chip production capabilities, is expected to be integrated into an economic stimulus package set to be mapped out later this month, Kyodo News cited an informed source.
The move will benefit various semiconductor companies, including government-supported Rapidus Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which is constructing new plants in Kumamoto Prefecture.
MENAFN04112024000063011010ID1108847447
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.