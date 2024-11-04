Japan Government To Issue New Bonds To Aid Chip Industry Media

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Tokyo: The Japanese plans to issue new bonds backed by securities it holds, including shares in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., to raise funds for supporting its industry, local reported Saturday.

The initiative, aimed at strengthening Japan's chip production capabilities, is expected to be integrated into an economic stimulus package set to be mapped out later this month, Kyodo News cited an informed source.

The move will benefit various semiconductor companies, including government-supported Rapidus Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which is constructing new plants in Kumamoto Prefecture.