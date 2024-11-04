In-Form Al Sadd Eye Win Over Al Wasl To Boost Knockout Stage Chances

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Brimming with confidence, Al Sadd target a victory over the UAE's Al Wasl in Dubai this evening to extend their strong run in the AFC (ACL) Elite.

The Wolves have enjoyed a solid start in the newly rebranded competition securing seven points from their first three matches.

They are currently sitting third in the 12-team West Zone standings behind Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal and Al Ahli Saudi FC, who lead with nine points each.

Eight teams from the zone will advance to the knockout stage.

Head coach Felix Sanchez knows Al Sadd are well positioned to return to the knockout stage of the continental event having missed qualification for the past three seasons.

The Spaniard, confident in his team's recent six-match winning streak across all competitions, stressed the need to stay focused for the clash at Al Wasl's Zabeel Stadium.

“It's going to be a tough match against Al Wasl. We have performed well so far in the Champions League, collecting seven points, and we aim to maintain our momentum,” Sanchez said at a pre-match press conference yesterday.

Al Sadd coach Felix Sanchez (L), and Al Sadd's Romain Saiss (R)

Addressing questions about the demanding schedule with little respite between domestic and continental games, Sanchez appeared unfazed.

“The competition schedule has been set since the start of the season, and we have professional players who are accustomed to such demands. We are ready for it,” the Al Sadd coach said.

Sanchez was also optimistic that new signing, Algerian international Adam Ounas, will bolster the team.

“Adam Ounas is a quality player and a valuable addition. We will assess his readiness to participate, hoping he can contribute strongly in the match,” he said.

Al Sadd recently signed the former Napoli and Lille midfielder on a season-long deal, announced on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Al Wasl, currently fifth in the standings with seven points, enter tonight's game following a 2-1 comeback win over Al Gharafa.

Al Sadd defender Romain Saiss anticipated an intense encounter against the reigning UAE champions.

“Al Wasl is a strong team, and it's going to be a high-quality match. We're well-prepared and determined to secure a positive result, which is a win,” Saiss said.

“Al Wasl perform especially well in the Champions League, and with the game on their home ground, we're prepared for a challenging match.”

The match will kick off at 5pm (Doha time).

Al Gharafa ready for Persepolis: Martins

Al Gharafa's Mohammed Muntari (right) with a teammate during a training session.

Meanwhile, Al Gharafa coach Pedro Martins expressed readiness for his team's match against Iran's Persepolis, hoping for a turnaround at Dubai's Al Maktoum Stadium.

Currently seventh in the standings with three points, Al Gharafa's campaign suffered a setback with a recent loss to Al Wasl.

Martins said his team will give its best to seal winning points.

“We're prepared to face a strong opponent. Our objective is to secure three valuable points. Our recent victory in the [Ooredoo Stars] League [against Al Arabi] has given the players a positive boost. Although the schedule is demanding, we must adapt,” Martins said.

Goalkeeper Sergio Rico added:“This is an important match, and we're fully focused. We understand the significance of a win and will give our best.”

Persepolis have also had a slow start, currently 10th in the standings with just one point.

The match begins at 7 pm.