Ministry Declares Tuesday Holiday For Private, Public Schools In Qatar

Doha, Qatar: In order to enhance effective participation in the 2024 constitutional amendment referendum, the of Education and Higher Education declared tomorrow, November 5, 2024, to be a holiday for educational institutions.

On its social media, it said that "tomorrow, Tuesday, November 5, 2024, is a holiday for all public and private in the State of Qatar, including academic and administrative staff at schools."

It added that the decision is to facilitate citizens' participation in the national referendum, particularly those who have reached 18 years old.

It also said that the circular does not include universities and higher education institutions in the country.