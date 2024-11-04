Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To His Counterpart In Tonga
Date
11/4/2024 4:01:19 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Tonga Siaosi Sovaleni on the occasion of his country's National Day.
MENAFN04112024000067011011ID1108847164
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.