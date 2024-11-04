President of Sudan's Sovereign Council enacts significant cabinet reshuffle

(MENAFN) In a pivotal development on Sunday evening, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the President of Sudan's Sovereign Council, enacted a significant cabinet reshuffle, resulting in the dismissal of several high-ranking ministers. This latest move underscores the ongoing turmoil in the country and involves the removal of Foreign Hussein Awad Ali Mohammed, as well as minister Graham Abdul Qader and Minister of Endowments Osama Ahmed.



The Council issued a statement confirming that Burhan's decision was based on recommendations from the Transitional Council of Ministers. In a notable change, Ali Youssef Al-Sharif has been appointed as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs, replacing Hussein Awad, who had only been in office since April 2023, following the departure of his predecessor, Ali Al-Sadiq.



The reshuffle also included the appointment of Khaled Ali as the new Minister of Culture and Information, while Omar Bakhit took over as the Minister of Endowments, succeeding Osama Hassan Mohamed Ahmed. These changes occur during a tumultuous period for Sudan, which has been engulfed in conflict since mid-April 2023. The hostilities have arisen between the Sudanese army, under Burhan’s leadership, and the Rapid Support Forces, led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti.



The impact of this ongoing conflict has been catastrophic, with the United Nations estimating over 20,000 deaths and more than 11 million people displaced. As the humanitarian crisis escalates, calls from international bodies and governments to end the violence are becoming more urgent. The fighting has caused severe food shortages, pushing millions closer to the brink of starvation. Currently, hostilities have affected 13 of Sudan's 18 states, further complicating an already critical situation for countless citizens.



The need for peace and stability in Sudan has never been more urgent. As the nation faces unprecedented challenges, the recent cabinet changes may signify a response to the escalating crisis, but the road to resolution remains fraught with difficulties.

