Qatar Hosts 23Rd Meeting Of GCC Heads Of Civil Retirement And Social Insurance Agencies

Doha: The General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority is hosting the 23rd meeting of the Committee of Heads of Civil Retirement and Social Insurance Agencies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries from today until November 6, 2024.

The meeting will be chaired by Director General of the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority H E Ahmed bin Ali Al Hammadi

The meeting will discuss the follow-up report on the committee's action plan, statistical indicators for implementing the unified system for extending insurance protection, governance of the technical committees work, periodic seminars, and the Civil Retirement and Social Insurance Funds Award for Scientific Research. Additionally, the agenda includes targeting unregistered workers in the unified system and reviewing proposals submitted by member states and the General Secretariat.

The Technical Committee for Civil Retirement and Social Insurance Agencies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will commence its work on Nov. 4 and 5, 2024. During these two days, members will meet to discuss the development of retirement policies and mechanisms for unified social insurance systems, aiming to enhance joint cooperation and achieve financial sustainability of civil retirement systems to ensure comprehensive social protection for GCC citizens. This will pave the way for the meeting of the Committee of Heads of Civil Retirement and Social Insurance Agencies on the third day, November 6, 2024.

On the sidelines of the meeting, leading figures in the field of civil retirement and social insurance will be honoured in recognition of their outstanding efforts and significant contributions to supporting and developing the civil retirement and social insurance sector.

The Committee of Heads of Civil Retirement and Social Insurance Agencies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) was established to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise among member states in the field of civil retirement and social insurance. The committee has been holding annual meetings since 2001, focusing on improving retirement systems and ensuring social protection for GCC citizens.