(MENAFNEditorial) S2K Sabbir Is A Web Developer And A Successful Young Entrepreneur In Bangladesh. He Is Also An Freelancer And Founder Of S2K Shop, Projapoti Shop And S2K It Tech Point Agency.



Md Sabbir Bron In Barguna Sador, Barguna On 20 Dec 2001. His Father's Name Is Md Sekandar And His Mother's Name Mst Setara Begum. He Graduated Diploma Engineering In Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) At Barguna Polytechnic Institute (BPI) In 2023.



He Is A Renowned And Successful Entrepreneur. He Started A Company Called S2K It Tech Point In 2020, S2K It Tech Point Is A Reliable IT Agency In Bangladesh. This Agency Provides Web Design And Development, App Development, Graphics Design, Digital Marketing And IT-Related Solution Services, Which Is Now Gaining Popularity Among People, Working With Many Entrepreneurs Across The Country And Abroad.



Apart From That, He Is The Founder Of 2 E-Commerce Websites Named S2K Shop And Projapoti Shop, They Sell Products Of World Famous Brands Including Bangladesh With The Promise Of Fast, Safe And Easy Online Shopping Experience.





