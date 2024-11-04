Candlelight Concert Series Brings “Vivaldi’s Four Seasons” and “Tribute to Coldplay” to the Renowned Al Faisaliah Mandarin Oriental Riyadh

(MENAFN- Redhill) Fever multi-sensory musical experience travels to another awe-inspiring location in Riyadh



Riyadh, KSA - After having delighted audiences worldwide, the Candlelight international concert series created by Fever is set to enchant Riyadh once more. For the first time, the esteemed Al Faisaliah Mandarin Oriental Hotel will host Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and A Tribute to Coldplay on Friday, November 15, 2024, promising musical diversity, cultural brilliance, and enchantment.



Set against the prestigious backdrop of the city’s landmark, each concert promises an unforgettable evening of classical mastery, emotion, and elegance. Taking music enthusiasts on a journey through Coldplay's iconic tracks, the esteemed ensemble, The Riyadh Strings, featuring Rewan Abdelrazik, Elvin Najafov, Gevorg Sargsyan, and Zorik Bazinyan, captivates the audience with masterpieces such as "Clocks," "Fix You," and "Yellow." Meanwhile, The Riyadh Strings will captivate attendees with Vivaldi’s timeless Four Seasons, delivering evocative renditions of "Spring" and "Winter," as well as the compelling piece "Palladio" by Karl Jenkins."



The Al Faisaliah Mandarin Oriental boasts exceptional event facilities and has become a prestigious venue for iconic events, such as the Candlelight Concerts, with its elegant surroundings and rich history of hosting memorable occasions, making it a sought-after destination partner. After the performance, guests can also indulge in a special dinner at the hotel to complete the evening.



Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music concerts created by Fever aimed at democratizing the access to classical music. This innovative format represents a unique live musical experience through a varied offer of programs to meet all tastes, played by local musicians, in emblematic venues, with the space and performers illuminated by thousands of candles.



Candlelight invites a broader audience that might have never considered a classical music concert before to connect with the most iconic pieces of the greatest composers and listen to the top hits of well-known artists in a different way.



For more information about the Candlelight Concerts, access here.

Find Vivaldi’s Four Seasons tickets here. Find A Tribute to Coldplay tickets here. Download pictures of the experience here.







MENAFN04112024007652016471ID1108846899