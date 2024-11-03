Delhi AQI Hovers Near 'Severe' Category Post-Diwali Check AQI Of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, And Other Cities

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Air quality in Delhi , Haryana, Punjab, and other northern states worsened on Sunday. In the national capital, air quality (AQI) was recorded 382 on Sunday.

Apart from the national capital, several places recorded AQI levels in the 'very poor ' category, though still better than Delhi. Cities with the worst AQI were Telangana's Bahadurpura (335), Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar (302), Noida (313), and Haryana's Sonipat (321). Check the overall AQI of other Indian cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai .

City name AQI Delhi 382 Noida 313 Mumbai 157 Bengaluru 75 Kolkata 178 Chennai 72 Hyderabad 108 Pune 140 Gurugram 281

Delhi air pollution

Delhi's air pollution has been increasing to alarming levels over the past few days due to falling temperatures, vehicular emissions, farm burning, and the Diwali celebration .



Out of all the Delhi areas where air pollution was monitored, fifteen stations recorded air quality levels in the 'severe' zone, with AQI readings over 400, reported PTI citing the data.

The city is also witnessing a gradual decline in temperature. Delhi recorded its lowest nighttime temperature so far, as thick smog and haze shrouded it in a dense cover during the morning and evening hours.

The minimum temperature recorded on Sunday was 16.5 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees above normal, according to the weather department.

Delhi's air pollution didn't degrade significantly after Diwali because of the temporary relief provided by the winds. But the moment was short-lived as air pollution levels jumped significantly on Sunday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.

Air pollution across Indian cities

According to the data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI of six cities, including Delhi, Bahadurgarh, Muzaffarnargar, Noida, Sri Ganganagar, and Sonipat, was in the 'very poor' category on Sunday. Moreover, the AQI of more than 50 cities remained in the 'poor' category.