Ambassador Of The Kingdom Of Belgium Pays Courtesy Visit To Prime Minister Manele.
Date
11/3/2024 8:01:27 PM
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium pays courtesy visit to Prime Minister Manele. The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium assigned to Solomon Islands but [...]
legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN03112024003118003196ID1108846561
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.