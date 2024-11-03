Moldova's Incumbent President Maia Sandu Leads Presidenctial Runoff

(MENAFN- IANS) Bucharest, Nov 4 (IANS) Moldova's incumbent President Maia Sandu led the country's presidential election runoff with 54.19 per cent of the votes, as most ballots have been counted by Monday morning, according to local reports.

Former Prosecutor General Alexandr Stoianoglo, the President's main contender for the next four-year presidential term, trailed with 45.81 per cent, as reported by the country's Central Electoral Commission after counting 97.8 per cent of the votes.

"I voted with Moldova, I have confidence that our citizens will choose well for our country. Today, more than ever, we must stand together, keep our peace, keep our vote, keep our independence," said Sandu.

As the former leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity, she got the most votes in the first round of the election, Xinhua news agency reported.

Stoianoglo, who is supported by Moldova's Socialist Party, expressed his commitment to "a free, stable, prosperous Moldova" and emphasised his support for the country's path to European integration.

After the presidential election on October 20, Moldova moved to a runoff election between the top two candidates, as none of the 11 candidates in the presidential race received an absolute majority of the votes -- defined as 50 per cent plus one vote -- in the first round.