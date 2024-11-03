Ukrainians Can Donate To Army Under E-Support Program - First Vice PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Every Ukrainian will be able to send UAH 1,000, accrued under the winter "eSupport" program, to help the through charities and volunteer organizations.

This was reported by the First Deputy Prime Minister, of Yuliia Svyrydenko, who spoke at a meeting with charitable foundations and volunteer organizations, Ukrinform reports with reference to the of Economy.

"The defense sector and military allowances are the main priority for funding. Thanks to the e=Support winter program, anyone who receives UAH 1,000 from the will be able to use these funds to support the Army through charities and volunteer organizations. The funds will be credited to people's National Cashback card before anyone can turn this thousand into drones and e-warfare systems for our Army," said Svyrydenko.

During the meeting, the official noted that Ukraine has two major areas of funding. The first includes defense, namely: allowances, financed by domestic resources, including taxes, and the second includes social benefits and other budget expenditures.

The official thanked volunteers and charitable foundations that have already been involved in the communication of the e-Support and National Cashback programs, and also called on them to more actively spread awareness about the importance of these initiatives.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the government to introduce a new program from December 1, which lays down payment of UAH 1,000 per citizen. Funds will go to the National Cashback card, which now can be opened in 12 banks, after which it must be activated on the Diia platform of government e-services.

The money can be spent throughout 2025 to cover utility bills or pay for other services, including transport, art, books, and donations. The president also separately instructed the government to work out the inclusion of Ukrainian-made medicines in the program.