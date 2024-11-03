National Guardsmen Destroy Two Russian Tanks, IFV In Pokrovsk Axis
Date
11/3/2024 7:12:19 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters from the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed two enemy tanks and an infantry fighting vehicle in the Pokrovsk direction, using unmanned aerial vehicles.
This was reported by the National Guard press service on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.
"The military equipment was fitted with additional protection in the form of anti-drone grills, which in theory should protect it from Ukrainian drones. But that didn't help," National Guardsmen noted.
Read also:
One killed, ten injured
as Russian forces attack 17 settlements in Kherson
region
As Ukrinform reported earlier, fighters from the border guards' Hart Brigade hit Russian military vehicles, communication antennas, and dugouts in the Vovchansk direction.
MENAFN03112024000193011044ID1108846481
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.