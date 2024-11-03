National Guardsmen Destroy Two Russian Tanks, IFV In Pokrovsk Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters from the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed two enemy tanks and an infantry fighting vehicle in the Pokrovsk direction, using unmanned aerial vehicles.

This was reported by the National Guard press service on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"The military equipment was fitted with additional protection in the form of anti-drone grills, which in theory should protect it from Ukrainian drones. But that didn't help," National Guardsmen noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, fighters from the border guards' Hart Brigade hit Russian military vehicles, communication antennas, and dugouts in the Vovchansk direction.