Russia Toughens Countersubversive Measures In Occupied Berdiansk - National Resistance Center

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied town of Berdiansk, Russian invaders raided the areas around the local port.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center , Ukrinform learned.

"After infrastructure was attacked, the invaders are searching for perpetrators among the residents of the neighborhood located around the facility. That's because the enemy fails to understand that every Ukrainian in the temporarily occupied territories is helping liberate their native land," the statement reads.

Blasts heard in temporarily occupied

It is noted that the number of checks of vehicles and passers-by has increased in the port area. The government portal emphasizes that the invaders pay special attention to people's phones and check if they hold a Russian passport.

The National Resistance Center notes that all such measures will remain futile, while the Defense Forces will“continue to destroy the enemy both on the front lines and deep in the rear”.

As reported earlier, at least 1,200 real estate properties worth RUB 4.5 billion were "nationalized" in the temporarily occupied Crimea this year alone.