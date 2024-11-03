A Crowd Of Spain's Flood Survivors Toss Mud And Shout Insults At King Felipe VI

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Valencia, Spain: Spain's King Felipe VI and top officials were pelted with mud by a crowd of enraged survivors of Spain's floods during the first visit Sunday by the country's leaders to the center of the suffering.

Prime Pedro Sánchez was evacuated from the scene, according to Spanish broadcaster RTVE, when the official contingent started to walk the mud-covered streets of Paiporta, one of the hardest hit areas where over 60 people perished and thousands of lives were shattered.

Police had to step in with some officers on horseback to keep back the crowd of several dozens who hurled mud and wielded shovels and poles threateningly in the air.

A police officer rides a horse as residents of Paiporta react to King Felipe VI of Spain's visit to this town, in the region of Valencia, eastern Spain, on November 3, 2024. Photo by Manaure Quintero / AFP.

"Get out! Get out!” and "Killers!” the crowd shouted among other insults.

Bodyguards opened umbrellas to protect the royals and officials as protestors hurled mud at them.

King Felipe VI of Spain is protected with an umbrella as angry residents heckle him and throw mud and objects during his visit to Paiporta, in the region of Valencia, eastern Spain, on November 3, 2024. Photo by Manaure Quintero / AFP.

After being forced to seek protection, the king remained calm and made several efforts to speak to individual residents.

One person appeared to have wept on his shoulder.

King Felipe VI of Spain (R) is hugged by a man as other angry residents heckled him during his visit to Paiporta, in the region of Valencia, eastern Spain, on November 3, 2024. Photo by Manaure Quintero / AFP.

He shook the hand of a man.

King Felipe VI of Spain (L) talks with a person as angry residents heckle him during his visit to Paiporta, in the region of Valencia, eastern Spain, on November 3, 2024. Photo by Manaure Quintero / AFP.

It was an unprecedented incident for a Royal House that takes great care to craft an image of a monarch who is liked by the nation.

But the public rage over for the haphazard management of the crisis came to a boil on Sunday.

Queen Letizia and regional Valencia President Carlo Mazón were also in the contingent.

Queen Letizia of Spain (C), with mud stains on her face, talks with King Felipe VI as angry residents heckled them during the Spanish royal couple's visit to Paiporta, in the region of Valencia, eastern Spain, on November 3, 2024. Photo by Manaure Quintero / AFP.

The queen also spoke to women with small glops of mud on her hands and arms.

Over 200 people have died from Tuesday's floods and thousands have had their homes destroyed by the wall of water and mud.

At least 60 of the dead were in Paiporta, an epicenter of suffering.

Indignation of the management of Spain's worst natural disaster in living memory started after the initial shock wore off.

The floods had started filling Paiporta with crushing waves when the regional officials issued an alert to mobile phones that sounded two hours too late.

And more anger has been fueled by the inability of officials to respond quickly to aftermath.

Most of the cleanup of the layers and layers of mud and debris that has invaded countless homes has been done by residents and thousands of volunteers.

"We have lost everything!” someone shouted.

Heavy machinery is used to carry out repairs on the flood-damaged railway tracks, as volunteers head to Sedavi, in the region of Valencia, eastern Spain, on November 3, 2024, in the aftermath of devastating deadly floods. Photo by Manaure Quintero / AFP.

Felipe insisted on trying to dialogue with people as he tried to continue his visit.

He spoke to several people, patting two young mean on their backs and sharing a quick embrace, with mud stains on his black rain coat.

According to a journalist for Spanish broadcaster RTVE near Felipe, one woman wept and told him she didn't have food and diapers while another person said "don't abandon us.”

But after approximately half an hour of tension, the monarchs got in officials cars and left with a mounted police escort.