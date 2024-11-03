Amir Offers Condolences To King Of Spain On Flood Victims
Date
11/3/2024 2:38:41 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani offered his condolences to HM King Felipe VI of Spain on the victims of the floods that swept through the country's southern and eastern regions, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
This came during a phone call held by HH the Amir on Sunday with HM the King of Spain.
During the call, HH the Amir expressed to HM the King of Spain the State of Qatar's readiness to do everything possible to help mitigate the repercussions of this disaster, wishing Spain and its friendly people continued safety and development.
Read Also
A crowd of Spain's flood survivors toss mud and shout insults at King Felipe VI
MENAFN03112024000063011010ID1108846275
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.