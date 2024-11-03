Amir Offers Condolences To King Of Spain On Flood Victims

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani offered his condolences to HM King Felipe VI of Spain on the of the floods that swept through the country's southern and eastern regions, wishing the a speedy recovery.

This came during a phone call held by HH the Amir on Sunday with HM the King of Spain.

During the call, HH the Amir expressed to HM the King of Spain the State of Qatar's readiness to do everything possible to help mitigate the repercussions of this disaster, wishing Spain and its friendly people continued safety and development.

A crowd of Spain's flood survivors toss mud and shout insults at King Felipe VI

Read Also