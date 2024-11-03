SSIF Launches Online Portal For Real Estate Investment Opportunities
11/3/2024 2:09:22 PM
AMMAN - The Social Security investment Fund (SSIF) on Sunday launched an online portal to showcase a range of Real estate investment opportunities for properties in strategic locations across Jordan.
The initiative is aimed at promoting real estate investments in partnership with the private sector, facilitating the development of new projects and multi-use facilities to enhance the fund's portfolio, expand investment options, and strengthen infrastructure, ultimately driving economic growth across various governorates.
In its first phase, the portal offers 14 investment opportunities, featuring plots of diverse sizes for commercial, residential, and agricultural purposes in Amman, Zarqa, Ajloun, and Aqaba, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
Future updates to the platform will include additional investment opportunities and introduce leasing opportunities in SSIF-owned commercial complexes located in several governorates, SSIF said.
The SSIF invited interested investors to explore the portal at for details on current offerings.
By the end of the third quarter this year, the fund's real estate investment portfolio reached JD872 million, encompassing lands and commercial complexes, some of which are leased to investors while others are operated under long-term Build, Operate, Transfer (BOT) agreements.
