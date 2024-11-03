Army Chief Visits King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Huneiti, visited on Sunday the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center (KASOTC).Huneiti was briefed by the KASOTC Director General on its tasks, duties, and future aspirations for developing and enhancing training plans in a way that contributes to raising the capabilities of the units in various related fields, in addition to developing partnerships with brotherly and friendly countries that are being qualified and trained at the center.The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff toured KASOTC's departments and facilities and checked on its capabilities and potential that aim at enhancing the performance of personnel from special operations and counter-terrorism teams, expressing admiration for the distinguished level and professionalism of its members.Furthermore, the army chief visited the Jordan National K9 Center (JK9) and was briefed by its Director General on its achievements and services it provided to security agencies and institutions that require police dogs in their work. These high-quality services are delivered by specialized trainers with a high level of competence and experience, contributing to better protection for facilities and individuals.He also checked on the veterinary hospital and rehabilitation center's sections, systems, and equipment and was briefed on veterinary medical cases the hospital has handled since it began operating at the beginning of this year, emphasizing the necessity of developing operations that contribute to the sustainability of the center's various outputs.JK9 was inaugurated in 2020 as a leading center at the national and regional levels for training police dogs, with a global recognition.