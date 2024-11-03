University Students At The Forefront Of Referendum Participants

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A number of academics and educators confirmed that university students will be at the forefront of participants in the on the constitutional amendments. Eembodying the spirit of belonging and awareness of the importance of these amendments in consolidating national unity, the rule of law and justice in rights and duties, noting that the curricula reinforce these values.

They explained that the wise leadership is keen to achieve the country's supreme interest, and to preserve national unity and cohesion between the people and the leadership. As a source of strength in facing all the challenges, and to include in the curricula concepts to consolidate national unity and the spirit of belonging to the homeland and loyalty to the leader, to continue the path of development and comprehensive renaissance, and to enhance Qatar's position with the help of its people.

They noted that the amendments are an important step in strengthening our national unity, consolidating the principle of the rule of law, enhancing the role of citizens and achieving their aspirations, and achieving more accomplishments in various sectors of the state. The purpose of proposing these constitutional amendments - as His Highness the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani pointed out in his speech before the Shura Council - is to preserve the unity of the people and promote equal citizenship in rights and duties.

These amendments reflect the country's commitment to implementing the principle of justice and the rule of law in all areas of life, and achieving the aspirations of Qatari citizens for a better future governed by law. They pointed out that participating in the referendum on the constitutional amendments gives citizens the right to contribute to drafting their country's constitution and influence momentous decisions, which requires everyone to unite and participate effectively in the referendum.

