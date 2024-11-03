Ministry Of Social Development And Family Opens 'Home Grown Exhibition' Within Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year Of Culture Activities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Social Development and Family opened today 'Home Grown Exhibition' as part of the activities of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture, in the presence of HE Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development and Family Sheikha Sheikha bint Jassim Al-Thani.

Held at M7 in Msheireb City, the will continue until November 7, in joint organization with the Social and Contribution Fund and Qatar Museums.

The exhibition aims to integrate Qatari and Moroccan cultures and enhance cooperation between them in production and marketing, with the participation of Qatari and Moroccan production projects. It reflects the interconnectedness and harmony between the Qatari and Moroccan heritages.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Qatar HE Mohamed Setri stated that the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture's activities reflect the depth of the fraternal relations between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Morocco, adding that the Home Grown Exhibition highlights the cultural ties and commonalities between the two brotherly peoples.





Nine diverse Qatari projects are participating in the exhibition, along with three youth initiatives and five projects from the Kingdom of Morocco. They include leather printing, gifts, jewelry, event organization, cosmetics, perfumes and incense, and others.

The exhibition also offers a range of training workshops open to the public such as the flower arrangement workshop and the 'Prints without borders' initiative presentation, among others.