Undertook Various Schemes For Welfare & Protection Of Women: Tripura CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Nov 3 (IANS) Tripura Chief Manik Saha on Sunday said that the state has undertaken various important schemes for the welfare of women, and the BJP government also is giving special attention to the safety of women in line with 'Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura' vision.

Participating in a function at his official residence on the occasion of 'Bhai Phota' the Chief Minister said that with a united effort“we all have to unite to build an Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura”.

Noting that the BJP government is prioritising women's protection, Saha said that the state government has initiated various important schemes for the welfare of women.

The Festival of Bhai Dooj is being celebrated on Sunday across the country. This festival is also known across India by different names like Bhai Phota, Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika or Yama Dwitiya. The annual function is celebrated two days after Diwali, the day marks the end of several days of festivities in October-November.

The Chief Minister expressed that a large number of sisters from various parts of Tripura came to his official residence Sunday and sought blessings for him.

“The sisters prayed that no one can harm me and that I may have a long life. I am very happy and excited. Everyone from Bharatiya Janata Party's Pradesh Mahila Morcha to corporators of civic bodies joined the celebration. I also pray to God for all of them. Protecting our sisters and mothers is one of our duties. Let us hope that their lives will be spent happily and their socio-economic status will improve further,” the Chief Minister said.

He also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the development of all.

“The Prime Minister always provides guidance for the welfare of the people. Various beneficiary schemes are being implemented for them. On this auspicious occasion, I just want to say that we should come together to build Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura,” he added.

MLAs Antara Dev Sarkar, Mina Rani Sarkar, and BJP Mahila Morcha State President Mimi Majumder among others were present at the function.