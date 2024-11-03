Craft Group to Participate in the International Museum Construction Congress (IMCC) 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland

(MENAFN- EmailWire) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) – Craft Group, a leading innovator in museum and experiential design, is excited to announce its participation in the International Museum Construction Congress (IMCC) 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland being held November 3rd to 5th, 2024. This prestigious event brings together key figures from the global museum and cultural sectors to share insights, discuss industry trends, network with peers, and explore the future of museum design and construction.



Craft Group’s participation in the IMCC underscores their commitment to staying at the forefront of industry advancements, particularly in the areas of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals. As the museum sector faces increasing demands for sustainability and social impact, Craft Group brings 16 years of experience, dedication, and expert knowledge to the museum design field, and is therefore perfectly positioned to discuss strategies about the future.



“We are honored and thrilled to participate in this year’s conference which always sparks conversation about ideas, initiatives, best practices, and new concepts that are affecting the museum construction industry today – and forward onto tomorrow. By sharing our expertise in innovative design, sustainability, and museum construction methods, we hope to impart our vision as well as learn from other participants about their approaches, concerns, stumbling blocks and victories in the industry,” said Orazio Moretti, CEO of Craft Group.



Craft Group’s notable museum projects have included multiple groundbreaking projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia including Design Space AlUla, Green Riyadh, Alasha Village, Diriyah Visitor Center, King Fahad Traveling Exhibition, Being Saudi, and King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue. The company is skilled in handling a full spectrum of museum construction and building disciplines including project management, design and concept development, production, fit out, multimedia content creation, exhibition design and curation.



Orazio Moretti, will be a featured speaker at the conference. His session will discuss Craft Group’s portfolio of projects focusing on the museum sector.







