Fly Jinnah launches new non-stop route between Lahore and Dammam

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, November 03, 2024: Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, announces the launch of its new non-stop flights between Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The new route will commence on November 16, with flights operating twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Starting December 7, the frequency will increase to three weekly flights with the addition of a Thursday service.



Flight Schedule between Lahore and Dammam, effective 16 November 2024:



Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency

9P 570 Lahore 07:00 Dammam 09:20 Airbus A320 Monday/Saturday

9P 571 Dammam 10:00 Lahore 15:20 Airbus A320 Monday/Saturday



Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson commented: “We are glad to launch this new route between Lahore and Dammam, further reinforcing our expanding presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This route underscores Fly Jinnah’s commitment to offer enhanced connectivity and exceptional value to our passengers. We look forward to welcoming travelers onboard our new flights and further expanding our network to cater to their needs.”



This expansion follows Fly Jinnah’s recent launch of its direct flights from Lahore to Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking another step forward in its commitment to provide accessible and convenient travel options for passengers across Pakistan and the Gulf region.



Fly Jinnah operates a modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, serving five major cities in Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta. The airline also operates international flights from Lahore to Sharjah, as well as from Islamabad to Bahrain, Muscat and Sharjah. With a focus on convenience and reliability, Fly Jinnah continues to grow its network, providing exceptional service and value to its customers.



In addition to the extra comfort provided by the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin, the carrier offers affordable and value-driven travel experiences through “SkyCafe” onboard menu where passengers can enjoy a wide variety of delicacies between snacks, sandwiches, and meals at affordable prices. The aircraft is also equipped with “SkyTime”, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices.







