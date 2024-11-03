Statement by Ahmad bin Meshar Al Muhairi SLC Secretary General On UAE Flag Day 2024

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 1 November 2024 - On UAE Flag Day, we celebrate our nation’s flag, the emblem of our unity and sovereignty, as we proudly reflect on the achievements made since the Union flag was first raised. Our flag embodies profound pride in our national identity and loyalty to the legacy of our founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, who laid the foundations of a unified and prosperous nation that fulfils the aspirations of its people under the Union’s fluttering flag.



On this cherished occasion, held dear by UAE citizens and residents alike, we at the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) extend our heartfelt congratulations and warmest wishes to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai; and to Their Highnesses, Members of the Federal Supreme Council, the Rulers of the Emirates, and their Crown Princes and Deputies. We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to developing a legislative system that safeguards our national achievements, aligns with the UAE’s ambitious visions and strategies, and envisions a future of even greater progress under the Union’s flag.





MENAFN03112024003685011158ID1108845685