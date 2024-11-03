Chip facility in California ranks 2nd across US

(MENAFN) On Friday, a new research facility located in California was designated as the second flagship chip facility in the United States, marking a significant step in the nation’s efforts to enhance research and development (R&D). The CHIPS for America Design and Collaboration Facility (DCF) is set to be established in Sunnyvale, California, where it will focus on advancing semiconductor design research and fostering collaboration throughout the semiconductor value chain.



The Commerce Department emphasized that this facility is expected to play a crucial role in various aspects, including workforce development, investment opportunities, and collaborative efforts aimed at strengthening the semiconductor industry. This initiative aligns with President Joe Biden's broader Investing in America agenda, particularly the CHIPS for America program, which is designed to address the escalating demand for semiconductor production, boost R&D efforts, and generate quality job opportunities nationwide.



Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo underscored the importance of the R&D component of the CHIPS and Science Act, highlighting its significance for the United States' long-term national security and technological competitiveness. She pointed out that the establishment of this proposed facility would provide communities across the country with access to cutting-edge research, advanced tools, and valuable workforce opportunities, reinforcing the commitment to maintaining the US as a leader in technology.



This initiative represents a pivotal investment in the semiconductor sector, aimed at not only meeting domestic demands but also enhancing the overall technological landscape in the United States. By focusing on design and collaboration, the facility is poised to contribute to the growth and innovation necessary for the US to remain at the forefront of the global semiconductor industry.

