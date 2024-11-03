Prime Minister Meets Cypriot Foreign Minister
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met today with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus HE Dr. Constantinos Kombos, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, the two sides discuss cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, especially in the fields of investment and trade, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.
